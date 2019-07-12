You are here:

Sona Mohapatra criticises Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel for 'becoming the monsters they fought'

FP Staff

Jul 12, 2019 14:14:02 IST

Singer Sona Mohapatra criticised Kangana Ranaut for misusing her power "and learning the worst from her bullies" in a series of tweets on 10 July. Ranaut, whose Judgementall Hai Kya hits screens this month, is embroiled in a raging controversy ever since her spat with a Press Trust of India reporter, whom she accused of "running a smear campaign" against her.

Rangoli Chandel (left) and Kangana Ranaut. Image from Facebook

While Sona praised Ranaut's courage and her ability to overcome obstacles, she also wrote that she hopes the Queen actor will recover from the mess she has created for herself.

Check out the tweets here:

Sona also took aim at Rangoli Chandel, Kangana's sister and spokesperson, who had recently come out in support of Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Vanga has been receiving widespread criticism for his views on misogyny and violence against women which he shared in an interview with Anupama Chopra.

Calling her "deranged", Sona asked Rangoli to take a break from Twitter after she lauded the filmmaker for standing up to the "selective outrage of the movie mafia".

Meanwhile, after the Entertainment Journalists Guild of India decided to boycott Kangana after her tussle with a journalist, she thanked one section of the media for helping her climb the ladder of success and slammed the other, calling members of the press"termites, pseudo-journalists and traitors".

