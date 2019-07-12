Sona Mohapatra criticises Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel for 'becoming the monsters they fought'

Singer Sona Mohapatra criticised Kangana Ranaut for misusing her power "and learning the worst from her bullies" in a series of tweets on 10 July. Ranaut, whose Judgementall Hai Kya hits screens this month, is embroiled in a raging controversy ever since her spat with a Press Trust of India reporter, whom she accused of "running a smear campaign" against her.

While Sona praised Ranaut's courage and her ability to overcome obstacles, she also wrote that she hopes the Queen actor will recover from the mess she has created for herself.

Check out the tweets here:

When women fight an oppressive power structure,overcome obstacles & succeed,it’s a worthy celebration like nothing else!When they,thereafter BECOME the monsters they fought after finding power & learn the worst from the bullies,it’s such a tragedy. #KanganaRanaut hope u recover — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 10, 2019

fighting for a more equal & fair world is not about women becoming more like men or vice versa. Hopefully more women climbing the professional ladder or occupying positions of power in numbers at par with their male counterparts will only infuse the biotope with kinder energies. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 10, 2019

Sona also took aim at Rangoli Chandel, Kangana's sister and spokesperson, who had recently come out in support of Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Vanga has been receiving widespread criticism for his views on misogyny and violence against women which he shared in an interview with Anupama Chopra.

Calling her "deranged", Sona asked Rangoli to take a break from Twitter after she lauded the filmmaker for standing up to the "selective outrage of the movie mafia".

This is how we need to demolish fake feminazi and movie mafia’s selective outrage, discrimination and outsiders bullying 👏👏👏👏well done friends!!! https://t.co/h1xsiLMqrz — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 8, 2019

‘Fake Feminazi = fake being opposite of genuine,Nazi being a cuss word.. means someone like you, whose not a feminist ? You need to demolish all such non ‘feminists’, you mean? Like yourself? ( P.S You are sounding deranged. Do yourself a favour,take a break, find your bearings) https://t.co/41BF7IUrQT — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 10, 2019

Meanwhile, after the Entertainment Journalists Guild of India decided to boycott Kangana after her tussle with a journalist, she thanked one section of the media for helping her climb the ladder of success and slammed the other, calling members of the press"termites, pseudo-journalists and traitors".

