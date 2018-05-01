You are here:

Sona Mohapatra alleges threats over song Tori Surat, files police complaint against religious organisations

FP Staff

May,01 2018 11:11:24 IST

Singer Sona Mohapatra has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against alleged intimidation by certain religious bodies who were offended by the video of her song 'Tori Surat'.

The track is a part of Mohapatra’s latest project called Lal Pari Mastani. The Sufi love song was penned by Ameer Khusrau for his beloved Nizammudin Auliya.

Detailing the complaint on her Twitter feed, Mohapatra initially tweeted to the Mumbai Police that she had received a "threatening notice" from the Madariya Sufi Foundation which had asked her to remove the video for 'Tori Surat' from all mediums. She said that it had claimed that the video was vulgar and would flame communal tensions. She also said that the Foundation had called her a regular offender and objected to a five-year-old Coke Studio video of her as well.

The Mumbai Police then got in touch with her and Mohapatra filed a complaint at the Santacruz police station. She told The Hindu, "I have been getting the same email twice a day, and the foundation has objected to the song being performed by a woman wearing a sleeveless dress, which I find ridiculous. Since their email claims that they have also written to the police, I have submitted a detailed response to the police."

"Mohapatra has submitted an application at Santacruz police station that the contention in the email received by her is incorrect. She said she has a certificate from the CBFC board for the content of her music video. The application is on record with the police," Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 9 told Hindustan Times.

Mohapatra found support in her followers who hoped that the Mumbai Police would act swiftly on her police complaint. Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar too tweeted his support as he condemned "regressive and reactionary organisations" who were threatening Mohapatra.

Updated Date: May 01, 2018 11:11 AM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #religious intolerance #Sona Mohapatra #Tori Surat #TuneIn

