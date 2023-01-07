Somy Ali on former boyfriend Salman Khan: 'The eight years spent with him were the worst years of my entire existence'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan dated Somy Ali for almost a decade in the 90s after which they parted ways, as the couple stated that they were “not happy” together. While the two were in quite a serious relationship, it seems like the actor’s ‘anger issues’ were the reason which led to several differences. Somy Ali on several instances has also accused Salman of abusing her physically and mentally during their relationship. Through her social media posts, Somy had time and again made shocking revelations about their relationship, but at the same time also deleted those posts.

This time as well, she went all out in public and shared multiple social media posts, revealing many shocking things about Salman Khan and their ‘abusive’ relationship.

In one of the posts, she explained why she kept deleting her old social media posts and said it was her ‘profanity and anger’ that made her do such posts. “As an executive director of an NGO, it did not sit well with me to have profane posts on my social media. Thus, I deleted them”, she added.

Furthermore, she continued with more details about what exactly happened between them and noted that “the eight years spent with him were the worst years of her entire existence.” Somy also wrote how she was made to feel worthless and small by making a subject of insult and humiliation in front of Salman’s friends. Adding that she started having affairs outside their relationship after receiving humiliation, Somy revealed that Salman abused her physically after learning of the affairs.

“Let’s not forget that just because Salman or anyone else is nice to you, they are the same with others. I had it the worst in terms of verbal, sexual and physical abuse,” she added.

Notably, Somy didn’t stop here. In other posts, she shared details of how she was left in trauma after being assaulted by Salman and also had a back surgery. She also levelled some serious allegations against the actor claiming that he has made some serious misuse of his power and position and destroyed the lives of many.

Finally speaking on why she decided to come out in public, Somy noted that there is a prominent reason behind it as it is a “matter of life and death for countless children, women, and men.”

