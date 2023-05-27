“Sometimes things aren’t how they seem in a video,” said Vicky Kaushal, reacting to a viral clip that seemingly showed him being blocked by superstar Salman Khan’s security team.

On Friday, the video from the sidelines of the 2023 IIFA Awards and Weekend went viral on social media, showing Khan’s security team seemingly pushing the “Sardar Udham” actor when he stopped to greet Salman.

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi, UAE: There is unnecessary chatter about many things. Things are not actually as they seem sometimes in the video. There is no point in talking about that: Actor Vicky Kaushal reacts to viral video showing him being pushed aside by Actor Salman Khan’s… pic.twitter.com/xfXOYNGujZ — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

“Kayi baar bahut baatein badh jaati hain.(Sometimes things are blown out of proportion). There is this unnecessary chatter about things. And things aren’t how they seem in a video. There’s no point in talking about that,” Kaushal told PTI here.

A video that had gone viral on social media showed Khan’s bodyguards pushing away Kaushal at IIFA press conference. The video that was shared by a lot of fans on social media shows Kaushal and Khan having a conversation, albeit a hasty one as the ‘Tiger 3‘ star had to reach the podium for the conference.

Khan said working on the third part of his popular spy franchise Tiger has been “hectic” yet fun.

“Tiger 3” will see Khan and Katrina Kaif return as spy agents Tiger and Zoya. The 57-year-old star said he has recently wrapped filming for the action-thriller movie, which will arrive in theatres around Diwali. It is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). “I have been here (Abu Dhabi) lots of times. I shot for Race 3′, Partner’, Tiger’. I have completed shooting for Tiger 3′ now. You will get to see it on Diwali. It was a very hectic shoot. It was good though, Khan said at the IIFA press conference on Thursday evening.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.