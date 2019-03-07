Someone Great trailer: Netflix rom-com featuring Gina Rodriguez is all about self-love and friendship

Netflix's Someone Great is not your usual romantic comedy with a hackneyed plot. The trailer charts the life of three friends as they combat the hardships of city life to overcome their personal issues. Moving away from the girl-meets-boy narrative, Someone Great emphasises friendship as the everlasting bond.

The trailer begins with Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) facing a break-up and calling in her best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) to nurse a broken heart. As the narrative unravels, each girl is shown trying to deal with their own problems but all the while supporting each other through murky scenarios.

Someone Great portrays Rodriguez at the centre of a feminist, self-aware plot which deals with self-love and the importance of having buddies in life. While the three girls re-discover themselves, the story develops into one of self-belief and confidence.

Ever since Jane The Virgin, Rodriguez has openly declared her desire to uplift fellow female colleagues within the industry. As per an article in IndieWire, the crew behind the film are also chiefly women with debutante filmmaker Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, cinematographer Autumn Eakin and production designer Lisa Meyers. Paul Feig is backing the project.

Someone Great premieres on Netflix on 19 April.

Watch the trailer here.

