Language – English

Director – Dave Franco

Cast – Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi, Julie Hagerty, Amy Sedaris

The one thing that is constant in life is uncertainty. And life I must say is full of surprises, both pleasant and unpleasant. There are times when we take hasty decisions in life and regret later, much later I would say. What if this would have happened, how different my life would have been? These are the thoughts that come to our mind when we are not in a situation which we thought would have been fruitful, but turned out to be otherwise.

‘Somebody I Used to Know’ is an engaging love story, but somewhere down the line it loses track. The backstory is not described properly and at the same time if the hero of the film is okay with making changes in his life with his new girlfriend, why was it that he couldn’t show the same feelings towards his ex-girlfriend. Why was it that she didn’t make the same changes and adjustments in his life with his ex-girlfriend?

Directed by Dave Franco, the film follows Ally (played by Brie, who co-wrote the film with Franco) a television showrunner who interviews chefs of the reality show Dessert Island. The First season of the show does fantastically, the second the viewership falls and with the third season, the show completely loses it spark. So, that was the death knell for Ally’s show which was un ceremoniously brought to a halt. But somewhere down the line, she also knows that reality television was not something that she actually wanted to do. So when the show was cancelled Ally decided to return to her quaint hometown and got it touch with her boyfriend. But by that time people have moved on and things have changed including her mother who has a live-in partner.

The film takes off when Ally goes to visit Sean’s house to re-start her relationship with her boyfriend, not knowing that he has already moved on in life. It was Ally who broke the relationship with her boyfriend for her career in California. But unfortunately she was not in a happy place with her career too. The look of the film is fantastic with beautiful views and the love story somehow is very real. The best part of Somebody I Used To Know is Cassidy and Ally’s relationship.

Rating – 2.5/5

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.