Solo: A Star Wars Story actor Alden Ehrenreich to feature in TV adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World

Alden Ehrenreich, who played the lead in Solo: A Star Wars Story, will soon be seen in the TV adaptation of Aldous Huxley's novel Brave New World. The series was initially ordered as straight-to-series at USA network but now it is reportedly heading to the NBCU streaming platform, which will launch in 2020.

According to Deadline, the show is written by David Weiner, Grant Morrison and Brian Taylor. Brave New World will imagine a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and even history.

Deadline writes that the show will revolve around Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne, who have only known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Their curiosity to explore life beyond their society leads them to travel to Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a rebellion before being rescued by John the Savage (played by Ehrenreich).

Morrison and Weiner will serve as executive producers alongside Amblin TV's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. The first episode will be directed by Owen Harris, who will also executive produce. Taylor will act as executive producer on the first episode.

Brave New World marks the television debut for Ehrenreich, who has also starred in Rules Don't Apply, Blue Jasmine, Tetro and Beautiful Creatures.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 19:44:47 IST

