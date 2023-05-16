Sohum Shah starrer Dahaad has been released and the star has delivered yet another impactful performance through his character Inspector Kailash Parghi. His character arc and delivery of the same have left everybody impressed and this was after his performance in Talvar, we see him in the police uniform once again.

Taking to social media, Sohum Shah shares a bunch of pictures from the time he was shooting for Dahaad. He writes “Mandawa police reporting for duty E!

Thank you @reemakagtil & @ruchikaoberoi for this wonderful experience and for helping me bring Kailash Parghi to life. @aslisona, @itsvijayvarma & @gulshandevaiah78 aap ke sath kaam karne mein bohot mazaa aaya, thank you for this amazing experience and all the memories!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S̶o̶h̶u̶m̶ S̶h̶a̶h̶ (@shah_sohum)

Ever since the web series has been launched, the critics can’t stop raving about Sohum Shah’a effortless and a convincing portrayal of a cop. Meanwhile, on the work front, he has several interesting projects lined up for the coming time.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.