From her rigorous workout routine, updating about family, or exhibiting her new looks, Soha Ali Khan’s social media timeline is one of the most intriguing places to find hidden pictorial treasures. Apart from Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s cuteness and her intense fitness sessions, Soha’s alluring looks and styles are worthy of your whole attention. With that being said, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures of herself donning pink and appearing a sight to behold. Channelling her inner traditional avatar, the actress sported a beautiful suit with a contrasting dupatta. While sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “In the pink,” and ended with a glittery red heart emoticon.

Soha wore a gorgeous pink suit with glitzy silver detailing and a matching silver chunri. In the first picture, Soha can be seen sitting by her window while her dupatta is aesthetically spread on her plants, as she poses for the camera. In the next pictures, she can be seen posing on her couch like a true queen. The Rang De Basanti actress chose this very ensemble to visit a temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. While dropping a video on his timeline, Soha’s husband and actor Kunal Kemmu revealed that he paid obeisance to Lord Ganapati, along with Soha and their daughter Inaaya. Kunal wrote in the caption, “Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May lord Ganesha bring happiness, peace and light into all your lives. Ganpati Bappa Moriya.”

In the video, while Soha chose her beautiful pink suit, Kunal can be seen sporting a beige kurta and white churidar. And Inaaya looked adorable in her white kurta and red lehenga.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple recently released their children’s book Inni & Bobo. Currently, Soha is working on a fiction show called Hush-Hush. Whereas, Kunal was last seen in his crime thriller series Abhay, which premiered on Zee5. Next, the actor will be seen in Vipul Mehta’s directorial Kanjoos Makkhichoos, wherein Kunal will be seen sharing the screen space with Piyush Mishra, and Shweta Tripathi.

Besides this, Kunal also has Rahi Anil Barve’s series Gulkanda Tales, featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Bannerjee. Kunal will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 and Saif Ali Khan’s Go Goa Gone 2.

