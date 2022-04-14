Kunal Kemmu's Abhay 3 is making headlines ever since its announcement and here's what Soha Ali Khan has to say about it.

The Abhay franchise has a devoted following, and the third season has received rave reviews from reviewers and viewers alike. The series launched exclusively on ZEE5 on April 8th.

Kunal Kemmu plays Special Task Officer - SP Abhay Pratab Singh in Abhay 3, a criminal thriller starring Kunal Kemmu. His persona excels at solving complex and critical problems with a high level of integrity and intelligence. The stakes are higher this season, as Abhay is confronted with an unexpected threat and a first in his career as an officer. This season, he'll be pitted against Mrityu, a cult leader played by Vijay Raaz who is hell-bent on posing challenges to the regular people.

Kunal is a family man married to Bollywood celebrity Soha Ali khan and has a beautiful daughter Inaaya. Speaking about her husband’s recent release, Soha shared, “I have just watched a few episodes of Abhay 3 and have loved every bit of it. It has just gone better with each season and this, in particular, gives you a massive adrenaline rush with the fast-paced thriller. I request viewers to watch it on ZEE5 as Abhay 3 is streaming now.”

Abhay 3 is produced under the banner of Fiction Factory Productions. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the series features Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev, Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Divya Agarwal, Tanuj Virwani, and Vidya Malvade.

