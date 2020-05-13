You are here:

Sofia Coppola to collaborate with Apple TV+ for show based on Edith Wharton's 1913 novel The Custom of the Country

Director Sofia Coppola is teaming with Apple TV Plus for a drama based on Edith Wharton's novel The Custom of the Country.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, if the project is greenlit, it will mark Coppola's TV series since the early days of her career, when she co-created and directed a short-lived Comedy Central show called Hi Octane.

First published in 1913, The Custom of the Country follows Undine Spragg, a Midwestern girl who attempts to ascend in New York City society.

"Undine Spragg is my favorite literary anti-heroine, and I'm excited to bring her to the screen for the first time," said Coppola.

Unlike several other of Wharton's works, this will be the first-ever adaptation of the novel. Apple is eyeing it as a limited series.

The project follows Coppola's directorial On the Rocks, the first feature film under Apple's partnership with A24. The film starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones is slated for a 2020 release.

Coppola also directed and co-wrote the holiday special A Very Murray Christmas, featuring her Lost in Translation collaborator, for Netflix in 2015.

