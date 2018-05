You are here:

Social Media Star: Watch Sonam Kapoor, Rega Jha talk about tackling trolls, online addiction

Firstpost's new show Social Media Star premieres on 5 May. The first guests on the show are Sonam Kapoor and Rega Jha, who talk about online addiction, tackling trolls and the price of being too candid, with show creator and anchor Janice Sequiera.

Updated Date: May 03, 2018 16:17 PM