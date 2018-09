Social Media Star: Watch Shashi Tharoor and Srishti Dixit discuss millennial slang

Catch politician Shashi Tharoor and Buzzfeed video producer and meme sensation Srishti Dixit on the season finale of Social Media Star, as Janice Sequeira pits them against each other in a battle of words and millennial slang.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018 16:49 PM