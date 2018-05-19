Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls

In episode two of Social Media Star, Firstpost brings you India’s biggest YouTube star and India’s current favourite acting sensation. In yet another never-seen-before pairing, Bhuvan Bam and Rajkummar Rao meet each other for the first time, as show creator and anchor Janice Sequeira gets them to open up about all things social media.

How does Rajkummar Rao deal with today’s selfie culture? What does Bhuvan Bam do when he’s faced with trolls? What was Raj thinking when he questioned the tradition of having surnames in the world, on Twitter? The social media stars let loose and give us a peek into their online lives, a witty quip or two never far away.

Don’t miss out on Rajkummar doing a Bhuvan Bam character impression, and Bhuvan strumming up a soulful A R Rahman number; there’s all that and much more to unpack in the second episode of Social Media Star.

