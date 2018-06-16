You are here:

Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles

FP Staff

Jun,16 2018 09:54:10 IST

Leading designer Masaba Gupta teams up with chef, entrepreneur and the brains behind Le 15 Patisserie, Pooja Dhingra, on the fourth episode of Social Media Star - and they do not hold back! Show creator and anchor Janice Sequeira got the two achievers to open up about issues that *really* matter - WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people, stalking profiles and all those things that we love so dearly (or not) about social media.

Be it how Masaba’s posts often put her husband Madhu Mantena in trouble, or be it Pooja’s obsession with Trevor Noah; our social media stars never fail to entertain.

Here it is, then - yet another crackling episode of Social Media Star.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 10:47 AM

