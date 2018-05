You are here:

Social Media Star: Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Bhuvan Bam, Mallika Dua chat about all things viral

So, what does it take to be a social media sensation? Find out on Firstpost’s new series - Social Media Star. Conversations with your favourite viral stars, featuring Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Bhuvan Bam of BB Ki Vines, Rajkummar Rao, Mallika Dua, Masaba Gupta and many more.

Updated Date: May 03, 2018 16:31 PM