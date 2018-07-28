Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode

Social Media Star returns with its seventh episode - The Bloggers’ Special. Janice Sequiera chats with some of India’s most sought-after lifestyle bloggers - Santoshi Shetty, Shereen Sikka, Juhi Godambe and Riaan George - as they give insights into their respective journeys so far.

Be it the strange things that brands ask them to do; or the little hacks that helped them claim a piece of the spotlight; the bloggers bare it all on the latest episode.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 17:34 PM