Social media star Bazzi releases new version of hit single 'Beautiful' with cuban singer Camila Cabello

Bazzi, who became an internet sensation after his track 'Mine' turned into a meme because of a Snapchat lens filter, has released a new version of his hit single 'Beautiful' with Camila Cabello. The track features on his debut album titled Cosmic along with hits 'Honest,' 'Myself,' '3:15' and 'Why?' produced by Rice N’ Peas and Bazzi himself.

The album managed to reach the 11th spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 and certify as RIAA Gold.

Cabello's voice on the official remix kicks in on the second verse and towards the end both can be heard together. Talking about his collaboration with the 'Havana' singer he said “A nod to 80’s nostalgic music that really creates an experience. I think she really captures that and I’m excited for people to hear our moment together."

Bazzi also accompanied Camila her Never Be The Same Tour. “A couple weeks ago on a day off from shows in Washington D.C., I went to a studio there and wrote a verse to the song," mentioned the Cuban singer. Bazzi who has been nominated for a 2018 MTV Video Music Award as Best New Artist.

Camila became the first artist in 15 years to hold the top spot on both the Hot 100 and Top 200 charts simultaneously as her self-titled debut album CAMILA debuted at number one at the same time as her single 'Havana' reached the top spot.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 13:49 PM