In a recent video that took the internet by storm, Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala left fans buzzing with excitement as she spilled the beans on the highly anticipated return of the Amazon Original series. After the viral accidental live, lead actress Sobhita Dhulipala couldn’t contain her excitement as she asked fans of the series to stay tuned; confirming that Made In Heaven Season 2 is indeed coming back with a bang! Sobhita promised that an official announcement containing more thrilling details will be made on July 26.

Made in Heaven season 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan. Apart from Sobhita, the series also features Arjun Mathur in the lead along with Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi in pivotal roles. Made In Heaven season 2 will be streaming soon on Prime Video.

The Emmy-nominated series has firmly established itself as one of the most awaited shows in recent memory. With speculation running wild about the twists and turns that lie ahead, fans are curious to see if their favorite characters will encounter new challenges or if unresolved storylines will finally find resolution.

On the Pride Month (June) and Made in Heaven

‘I’m a massive supporter of the queer community and there’s such growing curiosity about it in the media. Made in Heaven has also navigated through that space. We are still a long way ahead but slow and steady, we’ll find a lot more inclusivity,’ said the actress in a statement.