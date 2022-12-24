Made in heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala is all set and steadfast for the second season, making the fans pace back and forth in excitement. Made In Heaven season one was released in 2019 and had taken the internet by storm with all the magnificence it had to offer. The story of Tara and Karan, two Delhi-based wedding planners had left us on the edges of our seats and had interested the audience to know where the story of Sobhita’s character leads to.

Now with several conversations going around season 2, Sobhita drops a picture of herself from the dubbing of Made In Heaven 2 and writes “Thinking about the fact that you can’t figure out what (insane) scene I’m dubbing for in Mih season 2.”

Made In Heaven is a story of two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and lies. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the show is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and is written along with Alankrita Shrivastava. Akhtar, Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Prashant Nair served as directors for the nine-episodes of the first season.

The actress was last seen in the role of Vanathi in a royal avatar in PS1 and had become a talking point for her role. Her big eyes held the power to captivate her fans and her beautiful facial structure made her stand out. Apart from PS1, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for ‘Night Manager’ with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor and a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’ and Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Made In Heaven 2’.

