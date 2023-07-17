The last few weeks have been controversial for Kajol. It began with the actress’ sudden exit from social media which later turned out to be a promotional stunt for her web series. She then went on to face flak over her comment on ‘Uneducated Ministers’ of India. Even as the actress is currently receiving widespread acclaim for her courtroom drama, The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, she has been caught up in another controversy. Apparently, an old video of the actress has surfaced and is doing rounds on social media in which she can be seen using the N-word. This has sparked a lot of negative comments for the actress and she is being slammed for being ‘so cringe’.

Kajol Slammed For Using N-Word

The viral video on Reddit shows Kajol dropping the N-word, which is a racial slur used against people of African descent in the United States. Soon after the video went viral, people started trolling The Trial actress. She started receiving backlash for casually using such an offensive word.

One user slammed the actress and wrote, “This is so cringe. I might die from second hand embarrassment.” Another one questioned, “Why is she acting like crazy from the past couple of days?” “Kajol has always been so intolerable loud obnoxious brat,” said a user furious at the actress.

Kajol Trolled For Publicity Stunt Ahead Of The Trial Release

However, it is not the first time that Kajol is being mercilessly trolled. Earlier, when the actress announced a social media break from Instagram with the caption, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life,” she had to face the wrath of internet users for ‘shameful marketing’. Such was the outrage against Kajol’s decision to promote the web series this way, that fans started #ShameOnKajolHotstar trend on Twitter.

Kajol Breaks Her No-Kissing Policy

Kajol is headlining the series, The Trial-Love, Kanoon, Dhokha. Interestingly, for the series, she has broken her no-kissing policy after 29 years. She can be seen sharing a passionate kissing scene with her co-star, Alyy Khan in the her new project. Prior to this, Kajol kissed her co-actor in debut film, Bekhudi, and the 1994-released film, Yeh Dillagi.