'Snowdrop' actor Park Soo Ryun passes away at 29 after falling from stairs

After her demise, reports say that her family members have decided to donate her organs. The actor's mother gave a statement that read- 'Only her brain is unconscious and her heart is still beating.'

FP Staff June 13, 2023 09:59:38 IST
Snowdrop‘ actor Park Soo Ryun passed away at the age of 29 after falling from stairs. After her demise, reports say that her family members have decided to donate her organs. The actor’s mother gave a statement that read- “Only her brain is unconscious and her heart is still beating.”

She added, “There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

Park Soo Ryun debuted in 2018 with the musical Il Tenore and went on to appear in more musicals, including Finding Mr Destiny, The Days We Loved, and Siddhartha. She also appeared in a supporting role in BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In’s Snowdrop.

Her mortuary has been prepared in Suwon Hospital, Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Centre’s funeral hall as per reports.

