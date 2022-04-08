Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures with his niece Mishu, and fans can't stop admiring.

On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal was busy performing Chachu duties with his adorable niece Misha. The actor shared a photo on Instagram of his niece paying him a visit, which was followed by a trip to the beach. Vicky used Instagram to publish three photos of himself and his niece in which the Uri star was overjoyed to see Misha again and was immediately greeted with hugs. He is seen cuddling the little one in the first shot, and then playing with her at the beach in the second. They both can be seen waving at an aeroplane in the last photo. Vicky captioned the photos, "Chachu's day with Mishu!"

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently went on a romantic holiday. The actress shared gorgeous vacation images with her fans. Katrina may be seen in a multi-coloured bikini in a popular shot, while Vicky, who is shirtless, puts his head on his wife's arms. She added a lot of beach emojis to the caption.

