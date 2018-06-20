You are here:

Snapchat to create semi-scripted docu-series Endless Summer featuring fashion vlogger Summer McKeen

San Francisco: Snap Inc is developing a new mini-documentary series focusing on two social media influencers.

Endless Summer will feature 19-year-old Summer McKeen, a YouTube star and beauty and fashion vlogger, her boyfriend Dylan Jordan, also a familiar face from YouTube, and their group of friends.

Like MTV’s breakout hit and reality TV pioneer Laguna Beach, the show is set in Laguna Beach, California, and will be semi-scripted, but with a scripted, serialised narrative.

Snapchat shows were first launched two years ago, inspired by how Snapchatters — the majority of whom are between 18-24 years old — talk to their friends on the app, but these previous offerings from Snapchat consisted mainly of unscripted shows about fashion and sports.

Endless Summer episodes will be between 3-5 minutes.

Fans will be able to interact with the stars of the mini docu-drama and with other fans via After Shows and Watch Parties, as well as special Snapchat lenses and augmented reality portals into the show.

Snap has partnered with Bunim/Murray Productions (Keeping up with the Kardashians, The Real World and Project Runway) to produce the show.

The docu-series will debut in September 2018.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 15:25 PM