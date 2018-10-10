Snapchat announces slate of new scripted webseries, documentaries called Snap Originals

Snap Inc on Wednesday announced new scripted shows for its photo messaging app Snapchat which will launch this fall and struck partnerships with Hollywood production companies and writers in hopes of reversing its decline in users.

The serialised shows, called Snap Originals, will have new episodes daily, and include a documentary series called Growing Up is a Drag, about the coming-of-age of teenage drag stars, produced by Bunim/Murray, the production company behind the hit reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. There are also animation, romance and additional young-adult drama series in the pipeline, reports Variety.

The new Snap Originals also include Co-Ed, a new comedy from the Duplass Brothers and Class of Lies, a mystery thriller from one of Riverdale writers, among others.

“We’re building real relationships with viewers,” said Sean Mills, Snap’s head of original content. “To me, that looks a lot more like television than other what other tech platforms, which are tuned around ‘here’s a video that has an abnormal amount of views.'”

Snap said the episodes will be fast-paced for mobile viewing and as short as five minutes long, with each show having a profile page where viewers can easily find each episode. The episodes, like Snapchat’s existing shows, will include six-seconds of advertising that are unskippable.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 19:07 PM