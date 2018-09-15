Smriti Irani shares video of visiting childhood residence, extends support to ALTBalaji's web show Home

A few days ago, Ekta Kapoor left the internet guessing with her tweet as she hinted someone special sharing their Home journey soon. The announcement created a stir among the audience leaving everyone anticipating the emotional ride of yet another celebrity with their home.

After Jeetendra shared his fondest memories of his home, many other celebrities followed to share their Home journeys. Now, Smriti Irani has treated the audience with her dearest memories from her home. Watch the sneak peak here.

The minister took out time from her busy schedule to travel to her childhood home near Gurugram and take a trip down memory lane as she visited the vicinity of Gurugram, reviving memories from her past.

Irani was elated and visibly moved to meet her childhood friends and their children. She was greeted with warmth and affection by people who once saw her as a child. However, she was saddened to see that her house where she spent her childhood has been now renovated and made into a shop, making her tearful. Just like good old days, she took a rickshaw ride with her friend from the colony to savour chat from a local shop.

Ekta and Smriti share a very warm bond which dates back to the time when the duo worked together on arguably Indian television's most celebrated show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The bond has only strengthened over the years as the Textile Minister spared an entire day just for Ekta Kapoor's #MyHome campaign.

HOME is not just made up of four walls, but it is love and family that make a house, a HOME! Watch the emotional journey of @smritiirani as she revisits her childhood home and for the first time shares her #MyHOME story with us @altbalaji https://t.co/ZiMCfsdNu2 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 14, 2018

For sure @ektaravikapoor 😊 Rewinding time and walking down memory lane- quite literally. HOME se Mumbai tak samay badla, ghar bhi badle. But relationships and memories have stayed strong. https://t.co/TAJZChnJII — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 14, 2018

Earlier, Ekta and Jeetendra shared fond memories of their home which received an exceptional response from not only the audience but also the industry. Celebrated artists like Aahana Kumra, Nakull Mehta, Prince Narula, Kanchi Singh and Avika Gor among others shared their Home journey.

Ekta's ALTBalji and director Habib Faisal joined hands to present an emotional story of a middle-class family showcasing their struggle to fight for their home. Home is loosely based on the true events revolving around the Campa Cola Compound Case.

Home stars Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar and Parikshit Sahni in lead roles.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2018 17:04 PM