Smriti Irani organises 'Twitter Antakshari' during coronavirus lockdown; Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor participate

On Sunday, 22 March, India observed a Janata Curfew - a 14-hour lockdown on all public activities and services including shops and public transport - in a bid to contain the swiftly spreading COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

(Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here)

While the country observed a complete shutdown, Union minister Smriti Irani came up with a rather unique idea to pass time by playing 'Twitter Antakshari'. She further added that it might be difficult to tag everyone in a family of 130 crore members, adding that netizens should just tweet songs and lyrics to participate.

Namaste @indiantweeter ji tech check 1,2,3 for #TwitterAntakshari 🙏join in one and join in all .. at 11 am we set the ball rolling 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020

Soon after the announcement, netizens began rolling the dice and twitter walls were filled with songs and lyrics. However, filmmaker Karan Johar chose a very unfortunate song with 'Lag Ja Gale'. Irani was quick with a tongue-in-cheek response and wrote that the song is incorrect during the time of coronavirus pandemic.

Lag jaa gale is the wrong song during #corona ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020

Joining @smritiirani ‘s #twitterAntakshri with one of my favourite songs! Musafir Hoon Yaaron Na Ghar Hai Na Thikaana, Mujhe Chalte Jaana Hai... Bas Chalte Jaana keep the chain going guys! https://t.co/1j4BXGgDAr — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus. He said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. In an attempt to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in India, several states announced they will be imposing lockdown till 31 March.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 13:00:04 IST