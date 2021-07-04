Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor mark 21 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: 'Show changed many lives'
Smriti Irani said Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as a show brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted everyone who saw and worked for it.
Celebrating 21 years of her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani said the long-running series was a life-changing experience not only for the audience but also the people who worked on it.
Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor-led Balaji Telefilms, the soap opera premiered on July 3, 2000 and ran for eight years, clocking more than 1,800 episodes.
Irani became a household name with her character of Tulsi Virani, an ideal daughter-in-law, who goes through a series of ups and downs while protecting her family.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a turning point for the politician, who had featured in music videos and two TV shows before bagging the landmark series.
Irani, 45, took to Instagram late Saturday evening and posted a video montage of the show to mark the occasion.
We made a promise ‘Phir Milenge’, a promise we could not keep...
21 yrs ago began a journey which changed many a lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories! @ektarkapoor @nairsameer @tarunkatial @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/vaq3BW0suR
— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 3, 2021
The Star Plus show saw three-time leaps, before going off-air in November 2008. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became a prime time success as it captivated the audience with its melodramatic storytelling, aspirational family values and characters. Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and reposted a fan video, writing, "Many moons ago. This day. changed my life!"
Many moons ago, this day
Changed my life! Thank you @StarPlus @nairsameer @smritiirani Rajubhai Vipul Bhai n everyone associated! JAI SHREE KRISHNA
Credits: #starpariwaar pic.twitter.com/9iRjxAcnuH
— Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) July 3, 2021
Several of the show's cast members, including Mouni Roy, Hiten Tejwani and Anita Hassanandani also commented on Irani's post.
