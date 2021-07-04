Entertainment

Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor mark 21 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: 'Show changed many lives'

Smriti Irani said Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as a show brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted everyone who saw and worked for it.

Press Trust of India July 04, 2021 12:45:20 IST
Celebrating 21 years of her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani said the long-running series was a life-changing experience not only for the audience but also the people who worked on it.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor-led Balaji Telefilms, the soap opera premiered on July 3, 2000 and ran for eight years, clocking more than 1,800 episodes.

Irani became a household name with her character of Tulsi Virani, an ideal daughter-in-law, who goes through a series of ups and downs while protecting her family.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a turning point for the politician, who had featured in music videos and two TV shows before bagging the landmark series.

Irani, 45, took to Instagram late Saturday evening and posted a video montage of the show to mark the occasion.

The Star Plus show saw three-time leaps, before going off-air in November 2008. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became a prime time success as it captivated the audience with its melodramatic storytelling, aspirational family values and characters. Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and reposted a fan video, writing, "Many moons ago. This day. changed my life!"

Several of the show's cast members, including Mouni Roy, Hiten Tejwani and Anita Hassanandani also commented on Irani's post.

