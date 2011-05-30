Smile Sonam or don’t, the pap camera’s got you

Is the reported linkup with Punit Malhotra the reason for Kapoor’s crabbiness at being spotted together.

Sonam Kapoor looked very disgruntled when our photographer caught her unawares with director Punit Malhotra and a couple of friends at a house party in Juhu last weekend. The actress has reportedly been in a relationship with Punit ever since they filmed I Hate Luv Stories last year, but neither acknowledges the same. Understandably, being spotted with him on a casual night out didn’t go down well with Sonam. Punit too, tried to shield his face with his hands as he drove away, as did the others. Well, camera lenses work both ways Sonam — when you preen and pose for them and when you don’t expect them to pop in your face! Live with it!

Shekhar wants to direct Kristen Stewart

Shekhar Kapur has been talking about Paani, his next ambitious project, for a boringly long time. The idea had come to the filmmaker way back in 2005 when he blogged about the same.

He wrote, “today another dream was rekindled. Paani. A film that has lived in my consciousness for almost 5 years, when I watched 50 women and children standing in the hot sun in Mumbai. Each carrying a bucket, waiting for a tap to start dripping with water. Paani means Water in Hindi. I had just come down from a friends place in Pali Hill, one of the more expensive residential areas in Mumbai. My friend had me waiting for half an hour while he showered. He lived on the 30th floor, and the slum where there was no water was just below his apartment building. This inequity in the most basic resource, necessary for human survival set me thinking and a story developed.”

There is no word on when filming will commence but it’s being said the director is keen on casting Kristen Stewart — Bella Swan of the Twilight saga fame — opposite Hrithik Roshan. An ambitious casting no doubt, but a very screen-friendly one nevertheless. If Kristen signs the film, Hrithik will make Robert Pattinson look paler than his diamond-flecked vampire avatar in the Twilight series! In fact, there should be another installment of the Twilight series with Hrithik playing Edward to Kristen’s Bella – Stephenie Meyer can swing in another book. It is a ready-made, hugely successful franchise Shekhar, you might want to consider usurping the director’s job on this one. And it is a sure winner till Paani gets ready to film.