You are here:

Sky is Pink stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar reveal all their secrets to Parul Sharma on Firstpost Filmy

Watch as The Sky is Pink stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar give us a glimpse into their innermost thoughts in this madcap episode of Firstpost Filmy with Parul Sharma.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2019 17:34:19 IST