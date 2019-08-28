Skulls & Roses trailer: Raghu, Rajiv host a bold reality show on romance and adventure for Amazon Prime Video India

Amazon Prime Video India has released the trailer of Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman's youth-based reality show Skulls & Roses.

The Skulls & Roses trailer gives us a peek at the 16 contestants — eight men and women — who are “invited to form couples and bonds of love on Rose Island, which are then tested for their authenticity on Skull Island. The test is to find out which is stronger: the instinct to love, or the instinct for self-preservation.”

The trailer tells that the rose island is ruled by Raghu, while Rajiv looks over the skull island, where the contestants have to undergo physical challenges.

Check out the trailer here

Speaking about the show, Raghu says, "In today's age of dating apps, young couples are finding it increasingly difficult to deal with the problems of a committed relationship. Consequently, more and more youngsters are making 'stress-free' life-choices of self-love and self-growth. This generation is increasingly facing a dilemma of 'we vs me'. Skulls and Roses magnifies both aspects of this dilemma as well as the consequences of their choices. What will you choose if 'love' is the best chance to stay in paradise, but 'survival' can only happen alone? I think that is an intriguing concept for us to delve into."

On the collaboration, Rajiv says, "It's a first-of-its-kind format where the best of two opposite worlds come together on a reality show. With this venture we bring the excitement of reality shows, on-demand, to a personal screen at your home, college or commute. The concept is very intriguing and bold and we are thrilled to be able to breathe life into this project in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video."

Skulls & Roses is slated to premiere on 30 August on Amazon Prime Video India.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 13:58:40 IST