Six-year-old South African dancer becomes viral sensation, finds fans in Hollywood stars Will Smith, Chris Evans

Six-year-old Ivanah Campbell's dance videos have been going viral all over the Internet after she earned herself new fans in Hollywood stars Will Smith and Chris Evans.

American singer Lizzo shared Campbell's adorable dance video through her Twitter account on 8 June and soon other celebrities too started to notice her.

Will Smith admired the six-year-old’s dance moves so much that he shared her video with his 33 million followers on Instagram. But before the Aladdin actor’s post, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared the video with her 7.6 million followers. The post on the actor’s account has garnered 11,495,501 views so far.

Several Hollywood celebrities, including the likes of Mario Lopez, Ashley Nocera and Zuleyka Rivera commented on Smith's post and expressed their admiration for the talent of the young South African kid.

Before the Smiths, Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Evans had shared a different dance video of Campbell on his Twitter account with the caption, "This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be."

This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be. https://t.co/ZsDvdBxKts — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2019

Campbell's Instagram account which is run by her aunt has about 1,93,000 followers so far with a bio that reads: "Ivanah is a 6 year old who loves dancing."

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 14:24:46 IST

