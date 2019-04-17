Six Billion Dollar Man: Bumblebee's Travis Knight to direct Mark Wahlberg in sci-fi drama
Los Angeles: Director Travis Knight will be tackling Mark Wahlberg-starrer The Six Billion Dollar Man for Warner Bros. The 45-year-old director, best known for films such as Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings, will direct the project from a screenplay by Bill Dubuque.
The film is the big-screen adaptation of the classic 1970s sci-fi TV show of the same name. It was previously set up at the erstwhile The Weinstein Company. It later found home at Warner Bros where filmmakers Damian Szifron of Wild Tales fame and Mel Gibson were circling the director's chair, according to Collider.
Wahlberg will star as Steve Austin, a former astronaut who had superhuman strength due to bionic implants, which made him the perfect secret agent.
The project will be produced by Sue Kroll, Bill Gerber and Steve Levinson.
Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 12:37:23 IST
