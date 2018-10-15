Sivakarthikeyan on turning producer, moving to action thrillers with Irumbuthirai director Mithran's next

Sivakarthikeyan’s recent film Seema Raja may have received mixed reviews but the overall box office revenues have been encouraging. Without a doubt, the actor has now become one of the top four stars in Tamil cinema after Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Ajith.

The latest update on the actor is that he has signed a new film with Irumbuthirai director Mithran. Talking exclusively to Firstpost, Mithran said: “I knew Sivakarthikeyan right from my short film days; we actually worked together in a project in 2011. Although we had planned to do a feature film, things didn’t fall into place and he went on to become a big star in Tamil cinema”.

The filmmaker added, “Before the theatrical release of Irumbuthirai, Siva and I had a chat to collaborate on a possible project. We discussed whether to do a full-fledged fun film in his style or an action thriller. But after watching Irumbuthirai, Siva asked me to prepare a script in my style. I started penning the story in May of this year and have almost completed it now. We will begin the film in 2019”. The yet-untitled film will be produced by RD Raja’s 24 AM Studios, the production house which bankrolled Remo, Velaikkaran and Seema Raja.

“My film with Sivakarthikeyan will not have over the top action scenes”, said Mithran, also revealing that the film will have an important social message.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy with his sci-fi film with Indru Netru Naalai director Ravi Kumar and a comedy entertainer which is being directed by Rajesh of Oru Kal Oru Kannadi fame. Talking about these two films, Siva said: “We have completed nearly 40 days of Ravi Kumar’s film. It’s going to be a special film as it has a lot of elements to attract kids. I will call it a sci-fi film with comedy and action in equal proportions. Though we will complete the shoot by the end of this year, the film will release in 2019 due to extensive CG works”.

When Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Kumar approached AR Rahman to compose the music, the Academy Award-winning composer readily agreed. “Rahman sir loves to score music for sci-fi films but he only asked us to provide more time. I requested Rahman sir to sing the intro song of the film and he gladly accepted”, said the actor.

Talking about Rajesh’s film, Siva said: “If Ravi Kumar’s film has a proper script, storyboard, and meticulous execution, Rajesh’s film is like a picnic spot for me. There is no big storyline in Rajesh sir’s film but you can expect unlimited entertainment from us for sure. Though I had shared screen space with Nayanthara earlier in Vellaikaaran, we didn’t have many scenes together but in Rajesh’s film, she will be seen throughout. Veteran actress Radhika plays my mother in the film; scenes with her are shaping up well”.

Gnanavel Raja who has produced biggies like Thaana Serndha Koottam, Singam, and Madras is bankrolling the Sivakarthikeyan-Rajesh film. Sivakarthikeyan also believes that his debut production venture Kanaa will work big time at the box office. “I’m a big fan of sports based films because the tale of the underdog always motivates us in life. If I’m not wrong, Indian cinema hasn’t produced any film based on women cricketers”, said the actor who will also be seen in a cameo in the film.

“I didn’t become a producer to earn more money. The films which are being produced under my banner will have newcomers and fresh talents. I’ve also kick-started my second film with a bunch of newcomers from Blacksheep YouTube channel,” signed off Siva.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 19:17 PM