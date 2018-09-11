Sivakarthikeyan on Seema Raja: When I listen to a script, the first thing I check is whether it's entertaining enough

Sivakarthikeyan, popularly known as SK, is currently one of the hottest stars in Kollywood. In a span of six years he has done 11 films, mostly in the lead, and all of them have worked big at the box-office. Currently he is bracketed among the top five stars in Kollywood, with a phenomenal reach among family audiences. And now, Sivakarthikeyan’s 12th film Seema Raja is hitting the screens for the Vinayaga Chathurthi festival on 13 September. The actor spoke to Firstpost exclusively about his upcoming film, among other things. Excerpts:

You are the only actor in south India who has successfully graduated from being a television reality show anchor to being a superstar. What's your process like?

My mantra is hard work and discipline. When I started out things were difficult but I took it as a challenge and really worked hard. My selection of scripts found acceptance among the audiences.

Your selection of films so far, clearly indicates that you love commercial mass-y films.

From my school days, my earliest memory is watching Rajini sir's mass entertainers and I was hooked to it. I’m basically an entertainer right from my television days and my first few films were laced with comedy. When I listen to a script, the first thing I look for is whether it is entertaining enough for the audiences? The humour factor should be blended into the script and so far the box office has been kind to me.

Seema Raja is your third film with director Ponram. Will it repeat the magic of the previous blockbusters Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan?

The films you have mentioned are well-packaged entertainers, a combination of humour, sentiments, good music and a nice message. Seema Raja has all these factors plus there is something new for audiences. I can assure viewers will be happy, at the same time content is strong.

How was it working with Samantha?

Samantha is a total professional. I’m doing my first film with her, and our scenes together are a riot. She has also done village-type silambu action scenes for the first time.

Samantha’s U-Turn is releasing on the same day as Seema Raja...

Both the films are in different genre and they will find their audiences.

Do you think Tamil Nadu’s once booming B and C markets still exist?

I strongly feel there is a market for mass entertainers with the right mix, which family audiences love. My priority is family audiences; kids should love my films.

Your last film Velaikkaran was a serious film.

I received the best compliments from critics and friends for Velaikkaran. As a film it could have been better but our intentions were honest and credit should go to director Mohan Raja.

What are your views on recent women-led films finding audience acceptance and big box office numbers?

It is a nice trend, should be encouraged. I am producing Kanaa under my banner SK Productions with Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead. The film is directed by my friend Arunraja Kamaraj and it's story about a female cricketer played by Aishwarya Rajesh, who realises her dreams against all odds. We have used cricket to tell the story of a brave and daring small town girl who dares to think differently. I’m sure it will inspire a lot of women to chase their dreams.

Who is your favourite actress – Nayanthara, Keerthi Suresh or Samantha?

(Smiles) All the three are my good friends.

Any word on your forthcoming films?

I’m doing a comedy entertainer with director Rajesh in which Nayanthara is the female lead and I’m doing a sci-fi thriller for director Ravikumar. Rakul Preet plays the lead in the film, and the music is by AR Rahman.

There are rumours that you have been approached for a Bollywood film?

There have been a couple of offers. I’m clear that the role and characterisation should suit me before I take the plunge.

