Sivakarthikeyan on his role in Seema Raja: 'Not every actor gets the opportunity to play a king'

At the trailer launch of his upcoming action entertainer Seema Raja, Sivakarthikeyan said that the film has all entertaining elements but he has also tried to deliver an entertainer with a difference. “I couldn’t reveal the flashback portion secret at Madurai audio launch event as the trailer was not ready. Now, netizens have started comparing the last few shots of the trailer with Baahubali. I don’t know what to say, our limited budget film has been compared with Baahubali which grabbed the attention of audiences across the globe," said Sivakarthikeyan.

“I read about brave kings in my school days but never expected that I myself would play one such character. I felt proud and happy about acting as a Tamil king and some of the dialogues written for the role are extraordinary. Not every actor gets the opportunity to play a king in their career," added the actor with a great pride and confidence.

“When Ponram narrated me the story. Seventy-five per-cent of the film was filled with comedy scenes just like our previous two hits —Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan — but the remaining 25 per-cent gave goosebumps to me. Even before the commencement of the shoot, we decided that as a team, everyone should be on the same page and work hard to pull off the flashback portion. To be honest, because of the strike, we were in a position to complete the period sequence within limited days but the team delivered the desired output because of their dedication," praised Siva.

For his role in the film, Sivakarthikeyan had to gain extra kilos and with the help of a professional trainer, he built a fit physique. “The king character demanded a fit physique so I had to increase my weight in just twenty days. Only after attaining the desired body structure, I got the much-needed confidence to play this particular character. Though there are racy stunts, my director Ponram strictly said no to bloodshed because kids are our target audiences," added the actor.

Sivakarthikeyan also said he is not a competitor to anyone. Siva said: “I understand that people have offered me a good position in this industry and as an actor, I have a market but the budget should be visible on the screen. I’m not a competitor to anyone, my aim is to continue entertaining audiences and travel in my own path. This industry is for all and any actor has the freedom to attempt things they like."

In the period flashback sequence, Keerthy Suresh plays Sivakarthikeyan’s romantic interest and in the contemporary portion, Samantha Akkineni plays his pair. “Seema Raja is the fort of Sivakarthikeyan, Soori, and Ponram so things can’t go wrong here. I’m confident that Seema Raja will strike gold at the box office. Thanks to Ponram for making me a part of a super duper hit and having given me scope to showcase my martial arts skills," said Samantha who plays a Tamil ancient martial arts (Silambam) tutor in the film.

Yesteryear numero uno actress Simran said that initially, she refused to play the negative role but Ponram convinced her with his narration. “I was a little skeptical to play the antagonist but Ponram’s narration and his script work changed my mind. An actor should be versatile and play all kind of roles. I would say that Seema Raja is a pukka package filled with comedy, action, sentiment and peppy dance numbers," said Simran.

The film’s director Ponram said, “Besides the usual comedy, action and song template, Seema Raja will talk about how ancient Tamil people and current generation folks are not giving up their rights and soil. As Siva said, I told my stunt choreographers that action scenes should not disturb the kids in any way. Audiences can feel the impact of the fight scenes in the film but there will not be any bloodshed."

Ponram added that Samantha has an equal scope at par with Sivakarthikeyan in the film. “I wanted my heroine to have strong scope to perform so Samantha has not been used just for songs. Simran, Napoleon and Lal sir’s contribution are the other highlights," said Ponram who chose a Tirunelveli backdrop and sketched Sivakarthikeyan’s character based on the descendants of royal kings.

“I should thank Sivakarthikeyan sir for supporting me throughout the film because the industry strike and other practical difficulties increased our budget. However, Siva sir stayed with us and boosted our confidence. For the flashback scene, he struggled a lot and only after completing the shoot, Sivakarthikeyan started his new film," said Ponram.

Seema Raja is scheduled to hit the screens on 13 September.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 09:39 AM