Sivakarthikeyan film Hero removed from Amazon Prime Video due to ongoing plagiarism charges

Sivakarthikeyan's Hero, directed by PS Mithran, has been removed from streaming platform, Amazon Prime, due to the ongoing plagiarism case leveled against the film.

Before the release of the film in December, filmmaker Bosco Prabhu had accused Mithran of plagiarising his story to make Hero. Bosco had claimed that he had registered his script under the title Vetri on 26 April 2017, with the South Indian Writers' Association, reports The News Minute.

The Madras High Court has now issued an interim injunction against the film. The court has banned the film from being aired on television and OTT platforms. Since the case is still under jurisdiction, the film, which was streaming on Amazon Prime, has now been taken down. Hero, was also scheduled to have its television premiere on Sun TV, on 1 May. However, this has also been put on hold.

According to India Today, in 2019, K Bhagyaraj, head of the Writer's Association, compared the synopsis of Bosco and Mithran's scripts and asked Hero's producer Kotapadi J Rajesh to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the former.

However, Mithran remained firm in his stand and refused to give any monetary compensation, saying that he and his co-writers Pon Parthiban, Savari Muthu, and Antony Bhagyaraj wrote the story based on real-life incidents from newspapers and he had proper evidence to prove that their work was authentic.

Mithran said, "Just because someone thought a similar idea before me, I can't give him any monetary benefits. Comparing the synopsis or basic crux of the film and declaring plagiarism charges is unfair. They should compare the screenplay of the two scripts. I have given credits and remuneration to three writers who worked on my film. So why would I use someone else's story without credits?"

Bankrolled by KJR Studios, Hero also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Arjun and Abhay Deol, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by George C Williams.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 15:09:47 IST