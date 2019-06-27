Sivakarthikeyan announces third production venture titled Vaazhl; film to be helmed by Aruvi director Arun Prabu

Following the success of Kanaa and Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, actor Sivakarthikeyan has announced the third project under his Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner. Titled as Vaazhl, the film is written and directed by Arun Prabu Purushothaman. Arun made his directorial debut with 2017 hit Aruvi, which had received critical and commercial success.

While the details of the projects are under wraps, Pradeep Kumar has been roped in to compose music. Shelly has been signed for cinematography and editing will be done by Raymond Derrick Crasta, both of whom had worked in Aruvi as well. More details on the cast of Vaazhl are expected to be announced soon.

Check out the official announcement and Vaazhl poster here

On my Appa’s birthday & with his blessings releasing the first look of our @SKProdOffl ‘s third film #VAAZHL #வாழ் written and directed by my dear thambi @thambiprabu89. Hope you all will give the same love and support like our previous films 👍😊 pic.twitter.com/8qFMRpQ93l — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) June 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan who was last seen in Mr Local had spoken to Firstpost on his prospects. He said, "All my upcoming three films will be different. My film with director Pandiraj will be a rural mass entertainer; Mithran’s Hero will be a unique film, and the sci-fi film with director Ravi Kumar will release only in 2020 because of several CG shots and action scenes.”

Sivakarthikeyan also has a film with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Thaana Serndha Koottam director Vignesh Shivn in the pipeline.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 12:53:10 IST