Singer Sunitha Upadrasta announces her wedding, shares image from engagement ceremony

Popular playback singer and television personality Sunitha Upadrasta took to her social networking page to share images from her intimate engagement ceremony and to announce her wedding to businessman Ram Veerapaneni.

Sunitha captioned the image, "Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do."

In the image, one can see Sunitha in a dark blue saree.

According to a report by The Times of India, Sunitha has a son and a daughter — Aakash and Shreya, from her earlier marriage with Kiran Kumar Goparaga. However, the marriage ended in divorce a few years back. The singer had earlier revealed that she has no regrets about getting married at the age of 19 and while she enjoyed every phase of it, unfortunately it did not work out.

The singer has lent her voice to quite a few popular numbers in Tamil and Telugu cinema. While she had once said that she will not be getting married again in her life, it seems the singer changed her mind. Her fiancé is the Managing Director of popular YouTube channel Whacked Out Media.

Sunitha is the recipient of a National Award from All India Radio under light music category and has also received 9 Nandi Awards, which is the highest for excellence in the Telugu entertainment industry.