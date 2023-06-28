Singer Pink shocked after fan tosses mum's ashes on stage: 'Don’t know how I feel about this'

The Grammy winner, Singer Pink, was left startled after a fan threw her mother’s ashes on the stage while she was performing at Hyde Park in London last weekend. During the concert, the singer found a bag on the stage with white powder inside. She was left surprised and asked the fan, “Is this your mum?” Pink felt speechless as she was unable to wrap her head around this unexpected event. The whole incident was recorded by one of her fans and uploaded on Twitter on 26 June. The clip has received more than 4 lakh views so far.

During concerts, pop stars often interact with their fans to make the show memorable for them. This usually leads to the exchange of gifts, proposals and events. However, last weekend, during the Hyde Park Show of Pink in London, while the singer was performing her song, Just Like A Pill, one of her fans threw her mum’s ashes on the stage, which shocked the 42-year-old artist.

She picked up the bag and confirmed the owner of the cremated remains. Later, she kept the bag behind the speakers and resumed the show. “I don’t know how I feel about this,” said the Grammy awardee before restarting her performance.

This whole event was recorded by Twitter user, Andrew and while the person uploaded this on the microblogging site, she asked the girl to maintain some limits. “Someone gave their Mothers ashes to Pink. I need yall to have boundaries like girl what?!” she wrote.

Someone gave their Mothers ashes to Pink. I need yall to have boundaries like girl what?! 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/OkL4762fEs — Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) June 26, 2023

After watching the video, several social media users empathised with Pink’s reaction to the incident. Others talked about maintaining boundaries.

She handled it well cause I’d definitely be mad that someone handed me their mom’s ashes. I just saw another video of a guy coming out to his mom in front of Bebe Rexha so yes boundaries! I understand why some celebrities are standoffish now😭😭 — Kay (@KayyKova) June 26, 2023

Her face says it all. Omg — Tanya IsMe 🇬🇧 (@13844502x4x) June 27, 2023

One of the Twitter users tried to present another side of the story and said, “Maybe that was her moms request who probably was a die hard fan.” In reaction to this, another user replied saying that the singer didn’t give her consent to be involved in this.

Maybe that was her moms request mom probably was a die hard fan — Badd Guy Tre (@ThebadguyTee) June 26, 2023

Celeb singers try their best to satisfy their loyal fans who come to watch their performances, either by fulfilling their requests or through any other activity. Recently, Grammy winner Harry Styles paused his performance to allow a pregnant fan to use the washroom. He also named her upcoming baby.

