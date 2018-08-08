Singer Pink discharged from hospital, cancels fourth Sydney show to recover from gastric virus
American pop star Pink has been discharged from an Australian hospital after being treated for an "excruciating" gastric virus, but has cancelled another Sydney concert scheduled for 8 August while she recovers.
The singer pulled out of a show in Sydney on 3 August before battling through a Saturday performance.
But she was rushed to hospital the next day, suffering from dehydration and a virus, with two further concerts called off.
Pink told her 4.7 million Instagram followers that 20 minutes before she left for the soundcheck, she was rushed to the hospital in excruciating pain.
Hi beautiful Sydney people. First, I want to say thank you to all of the kind people out there for your well wishes for my speedy recovery. On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way. I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest. A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best. Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids. That’s a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling. My sincere apologies to any of the ticket holders that this has affected, the rescheduled dates will be announced today. Thank you for your patience, compassion, and support. I look forward to rocking out with all of you as we have done for many many years. All of my love. Pink I also want to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at St Vincent’s Hospital for taking such good care of me and getting me home to my kids.
On 7 August, after being discharged, she announced the cancellation of Thursday's performance but vowed to be back on stage at the weekend.
The singer of 'Just Give Me a Reason' and 'Get the Party Started' said her shows were physically demanding and she needed to be in peak condition.
"I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best," she told her huge Australian fan base.
"Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids."
The pop sensation took to social media last week to defend cancelling Friday's show, after photographers snapped pictures of her relaxing on an Australian beach with her family.
In an Instagram post, Pink said her children had also both been ill, and that "parasite paparazzi" had failed to capture her multiple visits to the doctor.
"You can think whatever you want, it's your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life," she said, defending the Friday postponement while she was at the beach.
Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 14:59 PM