Singer Pink cancels third show in Australia, admitted into hospital due to gastric virus and dehydration

Pop superstar Pink remained in a hospital on Tuesday with a stomach virus, forcing her to postpone a third Sydney show, her promoter said. The singer’s Beautiful Trauma world tour’s first concert in Sydney was scheduled for 3 August but she cancelled that show on doctor’s orders.

The 38-year-old battled through a night show on 4 August. Promoter Live Nation tweeted that Pink was admitted to a hospital on 5 August suffering from dehydration and was discharged. But she was readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her concert on 6 August

UPDATE: Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. pic.twitter.com/YDzt6Aheiy — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018

Live Nation said Tuesday that Tuesday night’s show would not go ahead based on medical advice. “Pink remained in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. She will be reassessed by her doctors today,” Live Nation said in a statement.

The three cancelled shows are expected to be rescheduled. Pink’s Australian tour is scheduled from July 4 to Aug. 26.

Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her Truth About Love world tour.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 15:48 PM