In sad news for all the Kesha fans, the singer has suffered from a vocal cord hemorrhage during a performance earlier this week. Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the American singer while sharing a picture from the concert updated her fans about the same and further broke her silence about the wardrobe malfunction that she experienced during her performance. Notably, it was during the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Los Angeles’s Kia Forum on Tuesday night when the incident took place. Kesha along with many other singers paid their tribute at the event to the late drummer who died earlier in March.

In her Instagram post, Kesha while informing about hemorrhaging one of her vocal cords said that it happened when she tried to sing loudly to distract the audience from her wardrobe malfunction. “So, in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction, I decided to distract everyone from my t***ies falling out by singing really loud. And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal cords. Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the f**king moment. This was quite a moment”, her caption read.

Check the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis)



Notably, it was during her performance at the Kia Forum when Kesha who was dressed in a silver cape and sequined skirt suffered from a wardrobe malfunction after her cape accidentally opened up mid-song, further revealing part of her breasts.

Meanwhile, fans who were worried about the singer took to the comment section and shared their concerns further praying for her speedy recovery. One user commented, “wishing u a speedy recovery queen of singing really loudly”, while another said, “Legend either way. I love you, my hero. I’m so so so sorry your voice isn’t doing well. I hope you drink lots of tea & honey. sending you a huge hug.”

Tribute concert for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

In the meantime, the tribute concert organised to pay tributes to the late drummer Taylor Hawkins marked the presence of many other artists including Miley Cyrus, Dave Grohl, Travis Barker, Dave Chappelle, Mötley Crüe, Chevy Metal, and many others.

Unfortunately, Hawkins breathed his last at the age of 15 earlier in March due to cardiovascular collapse.

