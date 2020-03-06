Singer Juggy Sandhu is coming up with latest single 'Udeekan'

Juggy Sandhu, one of the most liked name in the music world is dropping his latest single 'Udeekan'. Leading bars, clubs and pubs in all over India and abroad invites him to entertain their client base. Gradually he became the most crowd-pulling singers in the on-ground music scene.

Having performed in more than 1500 gigs and concerts all over the world, now Juggy Sandhu is all excited for his first Solo original single song Udeekan.

Udeekan is basically a heart touching, soulful Hindi-Punjabi song which is based on lost love. The meaning of the title 'Udeekan' is 'Waiting for someone to arrive'. The music video of Udeekan featuring Juggy Sandhu is also ready and is currently under wraps for a special release schedule.

The Music of Udeekan is composed by Bollywood Music Director Bharat Goel and lyrics wonderfully penned by Ashish Bhat. Juggy Sandhu has rendered his voice very soulfully in this song which will surely touch people’s, inner heart.

The music and the lyrics appropriately did justice with the subject matter of the song and lots of fans and well-wishers of Juggy have already started asking him about the release announcement of 'Udeekan'.

Juggy's Team and his Record Label 'Malsons Media LLP' (Malsons Music) is doing the pre-release preparations of this song and eager to give the good news to Juggy Sandhu's fan base very soon.

In 2019, Juggy received immense appreciations from worldwide music lovers for his Single Song ‘Ghar Aaja'. The Song was Released from T-Series where he collaborated with India's one of the most notable singers Jubin Nautiyal. After ‘Ghar Aaja’, Juggy Sandhu is very hopeful about his solo release ‘Udeekan’ and he is hoping that the song will make a mark in people’s heart.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2020 19:19:45 IST