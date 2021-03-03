Entertainment

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, husband Mankeet Singh announce birth of first child

Harshdeep Kaur, known for hit songs like 'Katiya Karun', 'Heer', 'Zaalima' and 'Kabira', revealed that her son was born on Tuesday.

FP Staff March 03, 2021 13:17:03 IST
Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh on Wednesday announced that they have become parents to a baby boy.

Kaur, known for hit songs like 'Katiya Karun', 'Heer', 'Zaalima' and 'Kabira', shared the news in a post on Instagram, revealing that her son was born on Tuesday.

The singer posted a photo of herself with her husband that had "It’s a boy. 02-03-2021. The adventure begins" written on it.

Singh also shared the news on his Instagram handle with a photo of the couple.

Here is her post

Kaur married her childhood friend Singh in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony in 2015.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

