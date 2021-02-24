Singer Ellie Goulding announces her pregnancy with husband Caspar Jopling
Ellie Goulding told Vogue magazine that it was on the occasion of her first wedding anniversary in August 2020 when she found out about her pregnancy
Singer Ellie Goulding has revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Caspar Jopling.
The 'Love Me Like You Do' singer shared the news during an interview with Vogue, saying that she is 30 weeks along in her pregnancy.
Goulding told the magazine that it was on the occasion of her first wedding anniversary in August 2020 when she found out about her pregnancy.
"We did the one show. I was pregnant and had no idea. That was (around) the time when (Caspar and I) went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that’s basically when we found out. It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan," the 34-year-old singer said.
"The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, (but)—I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it," she added.
Goulding said initially she was in "denial" about her pregnancy but over time, she was forced to adapt.
"I started having a completely different body and different energy, I couldn't deal with everything.
"I actually went from being smug about how healthy my salads were and my breakfasts and eating nuts and seeds, and then all I wanted was McDonalds," she added.
Goulding further said she is "excited to be a mother", despite facing some challenges during the pregnancy.
"The sickness and tiredness was nothing I'd ever experienced before. I feel like it's a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It's not always serene and like you're not always glowing. I'm not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable.
"It's not always going to be easy. (But) I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children," the singer added.
Goulding had tied the knot with Jopling, the New York-based art dealer, August 2019, after they started dating in April 2017.
