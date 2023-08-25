English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran opened up on his battle with depression while speaking to Rolling Stone. As reported by the site, he was quoted saying, “I felt like I didn’t want to live anymore. And I have had that throughout my life. … You’re under the waves drowning. You’re just sort of in this thing. And you can’t get out of it.”

Dealing with it since school days

I went to a really, really sport-orientated primary school. I had bright red hair, big blue glasses, a stutter. I couldn’t play the sport because I had a perforated eardrum. You’re just singled out for being different at that point. I’ve kind of blocked out a lot of it, but I have a real hang up about that. I think it plays into wanting to be on a stage and have people like you and stuff.

About the idea of therapy

No one really talks about their feelings where I come from. People think it’s weird getting a therapist in England. … I think it’s very helpful to be able to speak with someone and just vent and not feel guilty about venting. Obviously, like, I’ve lived a very privileged life. So my friends would always look at me like, ‘Oh, it’s not that bad. The help isn’t a button that is pressed, where you’re automatically OK. It is something that will always be there and just has to be managed.

The singer’s recent trial

Ed Sheeran didn’t steal key components of Marvin Gaye’s classic 1970s tune “Let’s Get It On” to create his hit song “Thinking Out Loud,” a jury said with a trial verdict in May, prompting Sheeran to joke later that he won’t have to follow through on his threat to quit music.

The emotions of an epic copyright fight that stretched across most of the last decade spilled out as soon as the seven-person jury revealed its verdict after over two hours of deliberations.