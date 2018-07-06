Singer Chris Brown arrested on felony battery charges minutes after Florida concert

Singer, songwriter, and actor Chris Brown was arrested in Tampa, Florida soon after he wrapped up a concert.

Brown who is currently on tour in support of his eighth studio album Heartbreak On A Full Moon had finished a show at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on 6 July when he was led to a police cruiser, TMZ reported.



He was wanted on a felony battery warrant from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office, according to WPTV, pagesix.com reported.

According to TMZ, several officers were waiting for him in the wings while he performed but was later posting a $2000 bail and released. It is not currently known what the warrant was for.

The Grammy winner received a lot of flak after he pleaded guilty for assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna in 2009. He was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of community service for this episode at a pre-Grammys party.

In 2013, he was arrested along with his bodyguard and charged with felony assault after an alleged altercation outside a hotel in Washington, DC. The charge was reduced to a misdemeanor in court the next day, and Brown was released from jail without bail.

Later that year, Brown was kicked out of a rehab facility after smashing his mother's car window during a family session. A judge ordered him to immediately enter into another rehab program.

(With inputs from IANS.)

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 16:22 PM