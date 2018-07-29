Sin City creator Frank Miller reacquires film and TV rights to comic book series after Weinstein Co sale

Frank Miller, the creator of neo-noir comic book series Sin City has regained the film and TV adaptation rights following the liquidation of Weinstein Co., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comic book first appeared in 1991 and was adapted into a film starring Bruce Willis, Jessica Alba, Benicio del Toro and Mickey Rourke in 2005.

After Weinstein Co filed for bankruptcy due to the allegations of sexual harassment against founder Harvey Weinstein, the company was purchased for $289 million by Lantern Capital Partners. Miller was not in favour of Sin City being part of the sale to Lantern and through a new settlement, he has now acquired the rights to develop the comic book into a television show and also the rights to the 2005 film.

The 2005 Sin City movie and Sin City: A Dame to Kill (2014) were directed by Miller and Robert Rodriguez, the latter of which was distributed by Weinstein Co. The company had also obtained the rights to develop a TV show in 2012, but never went ahead with it. The second film is not included in the settlement.

Comicbook.com reports that Miller is currently working on Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander, which is a follow-up to 300.

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 13:36 PM