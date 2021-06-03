Andy Fickman, known for films like She's The Man and Race to Witch Mountain, is set to direct One True Loves.

Hamilton star Phillipa Soo, Shang Chi actor Simu Liu and Holidate actor Luke Bracey have been roped in to star in the romance drama feature One True Loves.

It is the big-screen adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same name, reported Deadline.

Andy Fickman, known for films like She's The Man and Race to Witch Mountain, is set to direct the movie.

Taylor Jenkins Reid and Alex Jenkins Reid will adapt the script for screen.

Liu tweeted about the development

ASIAN. ROMANTIC. LEADS! There’s nothing quite like the feeling of turning a character Asian. Its more than a face; it’s about painting all of this new form with exciting colours, from all his experiences to his insecurities. I can’t wait to show you 😉.https://t.co/e9SKjP3bad — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) June 2, 2021

One True Loves follows a moving love story about a woman unexpectedly forced to choose between the husband she has long thought dead and the fiancé who finally has brought her back to life.

Willie Kutner, Fickman, Betsy Sullenger, Michael Jefferson and Sarah Finn are producing the movie.

The Jenkins Reid couple is attached to executive produce One True Loves along with Adam Beasley.

Production is set to begin later this year in Massachusetts.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)